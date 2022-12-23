CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were forced from their home Friday after a fire spread throughout both the first and second floors of a residence in the Woodlake neighborhood of Chesterfield County.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, firefighters with the Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the 5700 block of North Chase Court for a reported structure fire.

The fire was found on the first and second floors but was brought under control at 2:10 p.m., according to authorities.

Six adults were displaced by the fire and are reportedly being assisted by the American Red Cross.