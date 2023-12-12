CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire off of Belmont Road in Chesterfield County caused a family of five to evacuate but resulted in no injuries.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, the fire took place at the intersection of Belmont Road and Tuskwillow Drive. Fire crews arrived at the scene at around 8:09 p.m. and had the fire under control at around 8:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Five occupants of the home, two adults and three children, made it outside safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.