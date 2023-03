CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters are currently on scene of a house fire in Chesterfield.

At 6:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, Chesterfield Fire crews arrived at the 8200 block of Nashua Drive for a reported structure fire.

Crews on scene reported fire coming from the roof. Chesterfield Fire has also requested a second ladder truck.

As of 6:50 p.m. on Thursday evening, this remains a working incident.

Credit: Tyler Hall/8News. Credit: Tyler Hall/8News.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.