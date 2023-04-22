CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house in the Chester area of Chesterfield County is considered a “total loss” after a fire early Saturday morning.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, units responded to a house on the 3300 block of Castlebury Drive in the Chester area at around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 for a report of a structure fire.

A house in the Chester are of Chesterfield County is a “total loss” after a fire early Saturday morning. (Photo: Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Twitter)

When they got there, they saw that the house was involved in a heavy fire. There were three residents inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out before crews made it to the scene.

The house is considered a total loss due to the fire and the residents are getting help from family members, according to Chesterfield Fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.