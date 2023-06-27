CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The urgent search continues after a man fell off a boat Sunday afternoon in the Swift Creek Reservoir and never resurfaced. As crews entered the third day of recovery efforts, they were able to ping the location of the emergency 911 call from the weekend, which could prove to be key in locating the body.

“It is very important to have a last known area in a large body of water like this,” said Captain Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and Rescue. “In this case, based on the situation, we don’t have a really good last known area. Hopefully with that 911 pinging, that kind of gets us closer to that area.”

According to Harvey, time and technology are critical in searches like this. On Tuesday, Henrico fire and rescue joined in on the search, adding more sonar technology to the recovery efforts.

“It’s a side scan sonar, so it scans out from the sides of the sonar up to a thousand feet. We’re utilizing that as well as our sector sonar,” Harvey said. “Our divers, you know, they’re exposed to the elements. It’s hot, it’s humid. We try to keep them as hydrated as we can. Another reason why we are utilizing the sonar aspect of this versus actually putting divers in the water, doing a grid search. The grid search when they have to do that is very taxing on them and it’s very labor intensive.”

Crews on the Swift Creek Reservoir performing a recovery search.

Harvey couldn’t provide a specific timeline for how long crews will search the water; however, he said the focus is providing closure for the victim’s family. 8News reporter Autumn Childress spoke with the drowned man’s family, who requested 8News withhold his identity until other family and friends are notified.

“Anytime you have to deal with a family that’s going through a tragedy like this, it’s tough on our folks,” Harvey said. “But, I can tell you that these divers, this is what they train for and they want to resolve this situation for the family as quickly as possible. So they’re going to put forth every effort they can to make this recovery, to give the families some closure.”

The circumstances leading up to the drowning remain unclear as of Tuesday evening. Officials said the man was on a boat with a family member when he reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface. Harvey said the water can be 15 to 18 feet deep.

The response timeline on Sunday June 25:

6:07 p.m.: 911 emergency call comes in

6:08 p.m.: First responders dispatched

6:14 p.m.: First responders arrive on scene

6:28 p.m.: Rescue boat launched in Reservoir

7:41 p.m.: Divers enter water

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.