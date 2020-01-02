How donating your old cellphone can help prevent domestic violence: ‘It saves lives’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Blackberries, flip phones and smartphones: Bring one — or bring them all.

“Everywhere you look, you know, folks are going to have leftover cellphones,” said Lindsay Cassada, Coordinator for Chesterfield’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Just that small donation can make a big difference in keeping someone safe from domestic or sexual violence.

“A common trait of an abuser is to immediately stop your ability to communicate,” said Cassada. “They may smash a new smartphone or break an old flip phone in half.”

Chesterfield County’s Domestic Violence task force tells 8News its cellphone collection program has been around for years — but with a recent resurgence.

In 2019, the task force reports collecting more than 1,000 donated phones.

“As long as any cellphone is charged, it can dial 911,” said Cassada. “You don’t have to have service on a separate phone.”

Cassada tells 8News those phones that still hold a charge can go to someone in a dangerous situation.

“For individuals to dial 911 as a backup phone or a safety phone if they need to hide one,” she explained.

The other phones are recycled — keeping them out of landfills.

Collection bins for devices are at all of the Chesterfield libraries, the Chesterfield County Government Complex, the Lane B. Ramsey Administration Building, and the Community Development Building.

Cassada says some YMCA locations also have collection bins.

“If folks received a new cellphone for Christmas and don’t know what to do with the old one, we want it,” said Cassada.

In addition to the task force seeking cellphone donations — it also wants people in a potentially dangerous situation to know these phones are available for free to those who may need them.

“It saves lives,” said Cassada.

