How one local woman is using her creativity to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — For the past five years, Kara Shaffer has been stitching blankets for a cause.

“I make every blanket, and I pray for every blanket,” she said.

For Shaffer, making these blankets is more than just a pastime — it’s a way to honor her grandfather and her aunt — both of whom passed away from Alzheimer’s.

Photos: Kara Shaffer

“100% of the sales that I get from this go toward the Alzheimer’s Association,” she said.

For weeks leading up to the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” you can find these blankets at the Ritual Salon and Spa in Chesterfield. With each purchase, Shaffer says, the association gathers more funds to go toward finding a cure for this disease.

Right now, more than 6 million Americans are living with it, and it’s a reality Shaffer knows all too well.

“My grandfather would walk out of the house and they couldn’t find him, so they had to lock the doors,” she said. “Seeing my grandmother have to deal with that was very hard. I never want another family to deal with that.”

In addition to making blankets, Shaffer and her co-workers at Ritual Salon build a team for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” According to the organization’s website, it’s the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Shaffer says the walk also gives hope to those struggling with the disease and their caregivers.

“It really does give the people who are affected some hope, love, and support that they really need,” she said.

The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Richmond is November 6th. To register or donate, click here.