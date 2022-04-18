CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Registration for new kindergartners is now open in Chesterfield Public Schools. Here’s how you can start registration, and what documents you’ll need to complete the process.

Registration is open to all children who will be 5 years old by September 30, however, parents who wish to hold their children for an additional year can do so if their child will not be 6 years old by September 30.

Parents can begin the registration process by signing in to the county’s online portal or creating a new account.

Parents can fill out basic information, then they’ll be prompted to set up an in-person appointment with their school’s registrar. To find out which school your child will attend, use the county’s school locator tool, then find the contact number in the school directory.

Once an appointment is set up, you’ll need to gather the following documents and bring them in person to the school:

Your child’s original birth certificate or a certified copy (photocopies will not be accepted)

A photo ID belonging to the parent or legal guardian

At least one proof of residency, which can include any of the following: a house deed, a mortgage statement, a rental lease agreement, a letter from an apartment manager stating that the parent occupies a building in Chesterfield, weekly receipts for residence in temporary accommodations

Parents who live in shared housing can submit a “lives with” form but will need to bring the primary occupant and another document proving their ownership to the in-person meeting.