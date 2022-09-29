CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Human remains found in Chesterfield County in early September have been identified as a man who police say went missing in 2020.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 block of Route 1 just before 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 after human remains were found. The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the remains as belonging to 36-year-old Cody Graham of the 11000 block of Route 1. Graham was last seen leaving his home on April 26, 2020 and was reported missing the next day.

Chesterfield Police are investigating Graham’s death and are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251.