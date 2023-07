CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 500 Dominion Energy customers are currently without power in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County.

According to Dominion’s outage map, 471 households are currently without power in an area east of Buford Road between Huguenot Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

The estimated time of restoration is between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, July 10, according to Dominion’s website.