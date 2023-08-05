CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 1,400 households in a Chesterfield County neighborhood are currently without power as Dominion Energy works to resolve the situation.

According to Dominion’s outage map, an estimated 1,480 households are currently without power. The homes are in a neighborhood near the intersection of Belmont Road and Turner Road, near Richmond’s city limits.

According to Dominion’s website, the cause of the outage is believed to be a damaged power pole. The estimated time of restoration is between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Dominion customers can report power outages on Dominion’s website.