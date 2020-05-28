1  of  3
Hungry bear spotted near Chesterfield firefighter’s home

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Perhaps he or she was just bear-y hungry!

An unexpected visitor was caught on video making their way onto the driveway of a Chesterfield County firefighter’s home in search of food. The ring video, recorded in the area of Skinquarter Road, captures a bear knocking over a grill.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released the video to remind residents to avoid leaving trash, food, or in this case an open grill, out in the open.

