One lane on Woolridge Road will be closed tomorrow while the fish are released

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the northbound lanes on Woolridge Road at Swift Creek Reservoir will be closed tomorrow — and something fishy is going on.

The closure is expected to happen between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. so the county can release triploid grass carp into Swift Creek Reservoir.

The carp are being released as part of the hydrilla monitoring and control program.

The Swift Creek Reservoir serves as a drinking-water source to approximately 20% of the Chesterfield County Department of Utilities’ water customers. The hydrilla monitoring and control program is a part of an effort to protect the reservoir as a long-term water-supply source.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid any possible delays, according to the county.