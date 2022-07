The exit from I-95 North to Route 288 is closed due to a crash. (Photo: 511Virginia.org)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The exit that takes Interstate 95 North to Route 288 in Chesterfield County is currently closed due to a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers looking to get on Route 288 from I-95 North can take West Hundred Road towards Chester and turn right on Route 1.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org.