CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near Willis Road in Chesterfield County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The crash took place at mile marker 63.5, near Willis Road, according to VDOT. All southbound lanes, as well as the northbound left lane and left shoulder are all closed.

Photo: Bill Magliocco, 8News

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers in the area are asked to expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.