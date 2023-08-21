CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of two James River High School students who died in a speed-related car crash on April 11 joined forces with the Chesterfield County Police Department to urge people to take driving seriously.

The “In Memory Of” campaign uses stories like those of Nick Booth and Will Hammitt to put faces to the tragedies we hear about in hopes of educating members of our community about safe driving practices.

Family members of the two beloved Chesterfield students spoke out publicly on Monday. Nick’s father, David Booth spoke first.

“I just wish they were here to hear all the cool things that people say about them now,” Booth said.

The four parents reflected on the lives and memories of their teenagers at a picnic table at Robious Landing Park. It was a place the high school seniors used to love to spend time before their deaths. Will Hammitt’s mother, Rebekah Hammitt said the tragic day they died started as a “great day” for the boys.

“And ended the worst way possible,” Hammitt said.

The two Chesterfield athletes died in a fiery, single-car crash along Old Gun Road when their car entered a curve at a high speed and the driver lost control — crashing into a retaining wall. Their parents are pleading with young drivers to understand that a car can be a weapon.

Rebekah and Craig Hammitt said their son loved kids and helping others.

“I think he would be happy that we are using this in a way to hopefully do something good,” Rebekah Hammitt said.

According to Chesterfield County Police, in the past eight months, they’ve investigated 14 fatal crashes — nine of which listed speeding as a factor.

“A lot of people say you’re very strong to be able to get through this and there is no getting through this,” Craig Hammitt said.

Nick’s parents — David and Jennifer Booth — shared a story about young campers calling their son “Mister Nick.” They said he was a role model.

“He was happy,” David Booth said. “He had just decided where he was going to go to college. He was looking forward to his last summer at home.”

“In Memory Of” flyers will go up across town. Police explained that they will be handed to people of all ages, helping to put a face to the story. Parents told us the picture on the campaign flyers was taken during one of the pair’s happiest memories together.

Lives taken in the blink of an eye — the Booths and Hammitts want to save other kids, but also other families.

“No parent ever wakes up knowing that the family that they created has already had the best days of their lives because everything about our son will forever be in the past tense,” Jennifer Booth said.

“In Memory of” campaign flyer shows Nick Booth (left) and Will Hammitt (right)

If you come across one of those flyers, you’re encouraged to really look at the picture and remember that each life lost was someone’s child, a friend, and a human, not just a statistic.

Police say to take every road trip seriously, no matter how far or how long you have been driving.

