‘I think that’s a lot of money’: $30M project to improve flooding on Chesterfield road begins

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some big improvements are coming to Otterdale Road, an area of Chesterfield County that is prone to flooding.

The county has set aside $30 million for the project after historic flooding in the summer. The majority of those funds will go toward improving Otterdale Road specifically.

On Tuesday, the county said contractors began surveying the areas of the road that need improvement, including at the Blackman Creek, Horsepen Creek and Otterdale Branch crossings.

Residents along Otterdale Road said it does not always take much for the roadway to flood.

“The creek, which is just down the hill here, when it’s as high as it is right now, it does not take a lot of rain,” said Tony Trani, who has lived along the road for nearly 20 years.

Less than two weeks ago, the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta left a mess on the road right near Trani’s home.

On Wednesday, more rain is in the forecast. “I’ve already looked. I anticipate tomorrow for the road to flood because the creek is still high from the rains we had last week,” Trani told 8News.

After historic flooding across Chesterfield in August, the County Board of Supervisors approved $30 million in bonds for road and drainage improvements. Most of that money will go toward Otterdale Road.

“$30 million in the economy situation that we’re in today…yes, it’s inconvenient that it floods, so instead of turning left if I need to go where I want to go, I turn to the right and go around. To me, that’s really the extent of it,” Trani said. “To be done with public funding, I think that’s a lot of money.”

The county hopes to have a conceptual design plan to release to the public by the spring of 2021. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2021.

