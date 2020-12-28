‘I was really shocked’: Chesterfield gift shop’s model truck used for charity vandalized Christmas week

A model truck that sits outside of Sassy Bee, a gift shop in the Bellgrade shopping center in Chesterfield, was found vandalized Christmas Eve morning.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A model truck that sits outside of Sassy Bee, a gift shop in the Bellgrade shopping center in Chesterfield, was found vandalized the morning of Christmas Eve.

Now, Chesterfield Police are looking for the culprit. Kimberly Baker, owner of Sassy Bee, says the vandal took the truck far away from the shop and left it near The Hard Shell, a restaurant in the same shopping center.

“I was really shocked. Everyone was really shocked,” Baker said.

Rituals Salon and Spa employee Cassie Yarbrough found the model truck that usually sits outside Sassy Bee, vandalized.

“It was flipped over. Half on the sidewalk, half not,” Yarbrough said.

“Things like that don’t happen around here,” Baker told 8News about The Shoppes at Bellgrade.

Yarbrough says she and a few other girls from the salon picked the model truck up and moved it back to the Sassy Bee themselves.

“When we realized something wrong had happened, we knew we had to help,” Yarbrough told 8News.

But, it isn’t just a model truck. Sassy Bee has used it over the past couple of years to raise money for charities like Canine Companions.

“We’ve raised quite a bit of money,” Baker said.

Jennifer Berger was there with her dog, Junior Bacon Cheeseberger, to take a photo for charity before Christmas.

“This just brought joy to me,” Berger smiled.

It’s a joy that Baker, and the community, hope will be back next Christmas.

Chesterfield Police are investigating and they’re asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.