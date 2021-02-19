Ice storm sweeps across greater Richmond area, leaves power outages and storm damage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— One North Chesterfield couple is happy to get out of the house again after staying inside during the ice storm.

Keith and Ellen Shelton said they saw a lot of trees down during the storm, but they were still able to drive around easily.

They said their power went out three times this week with the latest outage restoring Friday afternoon.

“I was sitting there being bored and Keith said ‘You know now is a perfect time to read something,” said Ellen Shelton.

Before their power was restored, the Sheltons said they missed watching tv and cooking.

“We’re 78 and 80, you know it takes a lot to frustrate us,” said Keith Shelton.

Power crews were out Friday repairing power lines and removing a large fallen tree on Elmart Lane.

The downed tree caused drivers to take a detour.

In the Westover Hills neighborhood in Richmond, Dominion Power said crews were repairing a downed power line after a tree snapped from ice accumulation.

Workers are also restoring power in the area as traffic lights were out all afternoon.

The Sheltons said they are prepared for any more winter weather that may come their way.

“I know how to deal with power outages. I put on at least four layers of clothes and I’m perfectly comfortable,” said Ellen.

“We’re old backpackers so we have sleeping bags, everyone should have a great sleeping bag,” said Keith.