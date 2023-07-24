CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a grand larceny.

Suspect 1 reportedly involved in grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Suspect 2 reportedly involved in grand larceny (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police said that around 5:30 p.m. on April 28, 2023, several people participated in an illegal gambling operation inside Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. In the mall, the group reportedly defrauded a Mars Jewelry Store of $16,000 worth of jewelry.

According to police, the suspects can be described as two Black men in their mid 20s or 30s wearing black clothing.

If anyone has information about this incident or the suspects involved, they are urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.