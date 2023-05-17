This rendering shows a proposed design for the apartment complex. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal for new apartments and townhomes in Chesterfield was cut by 192 units due to opposition from a neighborhood of 13 homes near Iron Bridge Road.

The project, known as Greenyard RMF, won preliminary approval from the Chesterfield Planning Commission Tuesday night, but as planning staff and a representative of the developer noted, the project was significantly reduced in scope after residents of a nearby neighborhood objected.

Planning and Process

The version of the project put forward on May 16 includes three apartment buildings in a complex with a total of 344 units. The apartments would be a mix of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units, with the number of 3-bedroom units capped at 41.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Richmond region has seen a net increase in 1-bedroom and studio units since 2016, according to data from the Partnership for Housing Affordability, but the number of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom rentals has dropped massively, driving rapid increases in rent, especially for families.

This concept plan shows the version of the project approved by the Planning Commission on May 16. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

A concept plan submitted by the developer, massive corporate landlord Bonaventure, includes a dog park, walking trails, a pool, a “cornhole area” and sidewalk connectivity.

A representative of Bonaventure spoke at the Planning Commission meeting and said that the company owns over $3 billion in property across Virginia, including projects in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and several buildings in Shockoe Bottom.

While the area of the project is bordered to the North and West by a stream, making up a Resource Protection Area on which development is banned, the company also owns the land beyond that.

Plan 1

That land will go undeveloped under the current proposal approved by the Planning Commission, but that wasn’t originally the case. Under the original schematic presented to residents during community meetings, the remaining land would have been home to a mix of single-family plots and townhomes.

This concept plan shows the original design for the development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

In total, according to a representative of Bonaventure, the original project would have included 72 townhomes and 467 apartments — 192 more housing units than the modified plan.

“The townhouses have gone away at this point,” said Harold Ellis, the county planner overseeing the project.

Bonaventure decided to drop the townhome proposal and reduce the number of apartments, their representative said, because of opposition from residents of nearby Greenyard Road, a small, low-density neighborhood that borders the parcel to the North.

“Through the course of those negotiations, staff and the neighborhood ultimately lead us through their feedback to the proposal you have before you,” he said.

There are just 13 homes on Greenyard Road, ranging in value (according to Chesterfield County assessments) from $304,500 to $924,400.

One resident of Greenyard, Edward Barnes, spoke at the meeting, saying residents also wanted a sign put up at the entrance to Greenyard — which dead-ends in a private road at Swift creek — to warn against through-traffic.

Still, Ellis said the decision to drop the townhomes doesn’t mean the wooded buffer will remain untouched forever. He added that a project “similar in design and density” to the scrapped townhomes could be approved for the area at a later date.

The proposal was moved on to the Board of Supervisors on a 3-1 votes, with Matoaca Commissioner Tommy Owens voting against, saying the project was too high density.