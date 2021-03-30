In Memory Of: CCPD launches campaign to encourage safe driving

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department launched a new campaign called “In Memory Of” to encourage safe driving.

The department said the goal of this campaign is to encourage drivers to slow down, drive sober and put their phones down in honor of those who have died in fatal crashes.

“Any loss of life is heartbreaking, but traffic fatalities — which are often preventable — are especially tragic,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chesterfield’s chief of police. “The loss suffered by family and friends of the victims, and our community as a whole, is beyond measure.”

This campaign will include three billboards on roadways in the county, a video and social media messaging.

Here are the three billboards and the victims they honor:

A billboard located on Jefferson Davis Highway is in honor of Austin Greathouse and Noah Page, who died in a crash in the 13700 block of Beach Road on June 10, 2020. CCPD said the investigation indicated speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The billboard on Hull Street Road is for Karen Giles, who died in a crash in the 17200 block of Genito Road on Feb. 13, 2019. The investigation indicated that the driver of the dump truck that struck Giles’ vehicle was texting at the time of the crash.

The final billboard on Hull Street Road remembers Carla Swift, who died in a crash in the 23500 block of Hull Street Road on Ag. 15, 2018. The investigation indicated the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to CCPD.

“We want you to make it to your destination; too many times, we have seen the devastation that follows when people don’t,” Katz said. “Our hope is that our community will remember these — and all — fatal crash victims by driving safely.”

CCPD said this campaign will run through the month of April.