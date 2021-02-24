Inappropriately shared registration links result in false hopes for vaccinations in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People were turned away from a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The issue? They were improperly registered for the event. All residents registered appropriately through the health district were able to receive their shot.

According to Brookie Crawford with the Virginia Department of Health, the event was for second dose appointments only but some people showed up under the impression they could receive their first shot there.

Residents had registered for a first dose by using a PrepMod link that was “shared inappropriately.”

Issues can arise with invalid appointments when links are shared amongst family and friends. Crawford explains that these registrations are not valid and people will be turned away from vaccination events.

Crawford says appointments should only be scheduled using a link directly sent by the Virginia Department of Health or a local health district. These links can still be to other sources such as PrepMod but must be shared by state or local health agencies.

She says there was no issue getting vaccines to the 500 people scheduled to receive their second dose today.