RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An incident on Interstate 95 caused significant delays and backups for drivers in Chesterfield County.

The incident was first reported by VDOT around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, and was located on I-95 South near the Willis Road exit.

According to VDOT, there were multiple southbound lane closures for a time but all lanes have since reopened. At one point, there was a backup of approximately 2 miles.

Virginia State Police and VDOT have not yet specified what the “incident” involved. There is no further information at this time.