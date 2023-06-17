CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An incident on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Chesterfield County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident took place at mile marker 63.7, just north of the Route 288 interchange. the southbound left and center lanes are both currently closed.

Southbound traffic is backed up to about Bellwood Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.