Chesterfield will have to dish out additional funds for school roof replacements across the county. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rising inflation has derailed plans to replace the roof of a Chesterfield high school, with the school board opting to prioritize repairs at schools in worse condition.

Chesterfield County Public Schools originally aimed to replace the roofs of four schools and complete preventative repairs on a fifth this Summer, but the rising cost of labor and supplies means Thomas Dale High School will have to wait at least a year for its roof replacement.

“It’s been very widely publicized that construction costs have skyrocketed beyond all logical sense,” said Scott Carson, Director of Construction for CCPS.

The school division now aims to begin replacing the roof of Chalkley Elementary School and Meadowbrook High School this Summer, projects that will cost a total of just over $9 million.

The board also approved a total replacement for a section of roof at the Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy (CELCA). CELCA was originally slated for more limited roof repairs last summer, but during work on the building, contractors discovered that the roof had completely rusted through in some sections.

Damage to the CELCA roof was more extensive than originally thought. (Courtesy fo Chesterfield county)

“During the course of that work, it was discovered that that K-pod building had significant deterioration,” Carson said.

That work was originally contracted for $1.2 million, but will now total $1.7 million.

The board has for now abandoned plans to replace the roof at Thomas Dale High School, which would have cost a total of $4.7 million, with Carson saying they had chosen to focus on the most pressing repairs. The earliest the board would now be able to address the repairs at Thomas Dale would be during the Summer of 2024.

The school board has enough to address the $9.1 million contract for Meadowbrook and Chalkley, but according to Carson, there’s now just $100,000 left in the roof repair fund.

“Wow, that’s not encouraging,” said Debbie Bailey, representing the Dale District. “But glad at least we have a fund balance to address the roofs.”

The board also approved a $1.9 million contract for preventative maintenance on the roof at Evergreen Elementary.