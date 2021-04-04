Inmate dies at Chesterfield County Jail on Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail died shortly after he was committed on Sunday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Jonathan Curtiss Couch, 45 of Chesterfield, was brought into the jail at around 3 a.m. on April 4, on the charge of simple assault against a family member.

The Sheriff’s Office said during an 11 a.m. check, Couch was found unresponsive on his bunk. They said additional deputies and medical staff responded to Couch, performing emergency medical procedures including the use of an AED.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel then responded and began working Couch, but he was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m.

Chesterfield County Police Department was called in to conduct an investigation of this death, which is the protocol for these cases. The Sheriff’s Office said Couch was also taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.