Inmate dies at Chesterfield County Jail Sunday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office said an inmate died in the county’s jail early Sunday morning.

The office said at 5:22 a.m. Sept. 27, Chesterfield deputies and medical personnel responded to an inmate in the Chesterfield County Jail after his cell mate said he was in medical distress.

Medical staff immediately performed emergency medical procedures such as CPR on the inmate until Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel arrived and took over. The inmate was later pronounced dead by first responders.

The announcement did not release the identity of the deceased inmate, just that he was 46-years-old and was committed to the jail on Feb. 10, 2020 for three probation violations.

Chesterfield Police Department and Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a joint investigation into the death, which is the standard protocol. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

LATEST HEADLINES: