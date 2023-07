CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield are closed due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

The tractor-trailer was stopped on the side of the road near the Route 10 exit. Police blocked off all lanes of travel on I-95 South in response to the fire.

The Chesterfield Fire Department was called to put out the blaze at 7:24 a.m. Friday, July 28.

All lanes of Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield were shut down around 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire. (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Two lanes of travel had been reopened by 8 a.m.

