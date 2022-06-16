CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The cause of death for a Chesterfield Fire and EMS recruit who died last year during a training exercise has been revealed.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, 26-year-old TyVaughn N. Eldridge died from hyperthermia as a direct result of a training exercise that all firefighter recruits go through.

Eldridge began his first day of physical training on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Part of the physical training scheduled for that day was a two-mile run at a pace of about ten minutes per mile. About 16 minutes into the run, Eldridge fell to the ground and was not able to get up and continue running after several attempts.

Eldridge was taken to the emergency room at Chippenham Hospital and was in the intensive care unit for two days, where he died on the morning of Saturday, July 3. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond determined the cause of Eldridge’s death to be complications related to hyperthermia.

Virginia Occupational Safety and Health partially inspected the training center and found no conditions that were considered violations of the standards set by the office.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, Eldridge’s had a “long family history in the fire service,” and he had a desire from a young age to continue the family tradition. Eldridge was involved in the Henrico Police Athletic League, starting as a participant and later becoming a counselor and mentor. Eldridge indicated on his application to the department that he was in the gym five times a week.