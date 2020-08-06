Investigation underway after Chesterfield woman taken into ’emergency custody’ dies in Richmond hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Chesterfield woman, who county police say, was experiencing a mental health crisis and later died at a Richmond hospital.

According to police, county officers were called to the 20900 block of Truth Drive following reports of a woman standing outside yelling. At the scene, officers determined the woman was “experiencing a mental health crisis and, after consultation with Chesterfield County Mental Health, took her into emergency custody without incident.”

While undergoing a health screening at Richmond Community Hospital, police say the woman’s health “deteriorated rapidly.”

Officers stated that she died shortly after 5 p.m.

Richmond Police and Chesterfield Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: