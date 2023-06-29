CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is offering an opportunity for Chesterfield County drivers to participate in a survey to better understand traffic operations and safety conditions along several roads in the county.

VDOT is performing a Planning and Preliminary Design Study of Courthouse Road, a stretch of road extending from just south of Midlothian Turnpike to just north of Hull Street. The survey is being conducted under the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) program.

The goal of the study is to address the concerns of drivers, bikers and pedestrians within the area, as it has been identified to have both safety issues and high levels of congestion during peak periods.

The area included in the Virginia Department of Education’s Planning and Preliminary Design Study of Courthouse Road. (Photo: VDOT)

STARS held meetings regarding this corridor and its needs in both March and May of this year. VDOT says this public study is the next step to addressing the area’s issues.

Citizens are asked to provide VDOT with their thoughts on the greatest issues they have along Courthouse Road, report safety concerns and share their experiences with increased traffic.

Those who take the survey will also help VDOT better understand who is using the roads, when they are using them and what they might like to see as far as infrastructural improvements — such as crosswalks or bicycle lanes. The survey will be available until June 3, 2023.

Courthouse Road study area intersections:

Southlake Boulevard

Edenberry Drive

Ashford Hill Loop

Keithwood Parkway

Reams Road

Smoketree Drive

Harvest Way

Cherylann Road

Lucks Lane

Dakins Drive

Powhite Parkway Southbound On-Ramp (from southbound North Courthouse Road)

Powhite Parkway Southbound Off-Ramp (to northbound North Courthouse Road)

Powhite Parkway Southbound Ramps

Powhite Parkway Northbound Ramps

Powhite Parkway Northbound Off-Ramp (to southbound North Courthouse Road)

Powhite Parkway Northbound On-Ramp (from northbound North Courthouse Road)

West Providence Road

Sunset Hill Drive

Seacliff Lane

Tabor Lane

Hull Street

Horners Run

Those interested in more information about the study can find it on VDOT’s website. Those wanting to participate in the study can do so here.

STARS hopes to have the data compiled by August of 2024, when grant applications for such projects will be due.