CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A head-on collision between a truck and a sedan shut down a portion of Hopkins Road Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to the scene of a reported motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Bellbrook Drive.

Kenneth Dressler, a man who was at the scene when the crash happened, told 8News that he saw a police car chasing a red truck that was speeding down the road. The truck then struck a sedan head-on.

The scene of the head-on crash that shut down a portion of Hopkins Road Thursday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

The impact of the collision caused both the truck and sedan to be lifted into the air, Dressler said.

There is currently heavy police presence at the scene, and canines have been deployed as part of police’s investigation. Several ambulances are also present.

“It was devastating to watch,” Dressler said about the crash.



This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.