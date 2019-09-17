‘It’s a serious problem’: 12th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia health officials have confirmed 12 cases of legionnaires disease in Chesterfield County.

As of now, there’s no confirmed connection between the 12 cases confirmed by health officials and the legionella bacteria found in at least seven Chesterfield County Schools over the summer. Still, locals worry about how the bacteria can affect the community.

8News spoke with health officials who say the bacteria is airborne and may travel up to two miles. Officials add that a lot of homes near Chesterfield County Schools have tested positive for legionella bacteria, like Greenfield Elementary.

Residents living in the area tell 8News they had no idea about the impact the bacteria could potentially have on their health.

“I didn’t know much about legionella, but I knew it wasn’t good,” said Bridget Dougherty, a Chesterfield mother.

Dougherty has a daughter and son enrolled at Greenfield Elementary, one of the first schools that tested positive, for legionella bacteria.

“We’re really, very close to the school and there’s a hospital close by and there’s a nursing home on the corner,” said Dougherty, who lives less than a mile away from the school.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, in addition to the bacteria being airborne, legionella is more likely to affect those over the age of 50 and those with weak immune systems.

People who breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water that contains legionella are more likely to get sick. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever and headaches and may begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

“It’s not, not serious, it’s a serious problem,”Dougherty said. “I’m not even sure a lot of people know they’re at risk.”

Chesterfield’s school division tells 8News they have treated, cleaned and tested every cooling tower on school property. At last week’s school board meeting, officials went on to say there is no health crisis.

But Dougherty isn’t buying the reassurance.

“I feel like it’s a little insensitive for the school system to insinuate because our kids are healthy and young that they’re not affected and they’re not thinking about the community as a whole.”

