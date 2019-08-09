‘It’s deeply disturbing’: Friend says Chesterfield lawyer nearly beaten to death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield lawyer remains in critical condition following a brutal attack at his office Wednesday where he suffered major injuries to his face. Police are still looking for a suspect.

For the sake of privacy, authorities are not releasing the name of the victim but 8News did speak with a friend of his on Friday. The victim’s friend, also a lawyer, said this situation hurts and takes him back to another dangerous day in 2012.

“It’s deeply disturbing,” Chesterfield attorney Brian Jones told 8News Friday.

Jones said hearing about what happened to his friend, who he confirmed is a lawyer around 70-years-old, has been difficult to comprehend.

“He’s a friend, he’s well liked in the legal community,” Jones shared.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said the victim was found in the hallway of his office building and that investigators are searching for who is responsible. Jones told 8News he believes it wasn’t random.

“He was just in his office doing work, he was just doing his job,” Jones told 8News. “He’s just earning a living. You know, getting beaten an inch from his life, it hurts.”

In his conversation with 8News, Jones referenced how the work they do comes with a risk.

“The problem is that we’re in the public service business,” he said. “So, we have to have our doors open.”

Jones recalled a time when four lawyers, including himself, were in danger’s path and nearly killed on the job in June 2012.

“There was a big boom that was really, really unusual,” he said.

Jones told 8News that a client’s angry ex-husband shot into his Chesterfield law office building and held his receptionist hostage at gunpoint while trying to kill his ex-wife’s lawyer. They have since moved buildings and improved their security.

“It’s important for us,” Jones said, “especially for our staff, that they do feel safer. There’s a security plan in case something happens.”

Sheriff Karl Leonard with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office told 8News that additional security was brought in Thursday morning at the building where the victim was found “to provide comfort and safety to our employees.” Leonard said the extra deputies were not brought in for any specific threat or reported intelligence.

It was just as an extra measure of safety to make our employees feel safer when they came in to work in the morning. We had extra deputies on staff Thursday morning and at 11 am we went back to normal operations. This was not a result of any specific threat or intelligence just as an added measure to provide comfort and safety to our employees.” Sheriff Leonard

Chesterfield Police informed 8News that the victim is still in critical condition but is stable.

8News reporter Alex Thorson will have more on this story at 5 p.m.