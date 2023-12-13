CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local animal rescue farm was forced to shut down early for the season after the owner says she received death threats online.

Brianna Merrill, the owner of Shoofly Farm in the Chester area of Chesterfield County, said the threats began after the farm euthanized three sick horses.

“It became weaponized against us that we had to euthanize those horses,” Merrill said. “The second anyone claims animal abuse, people started going for our throats, saying we were killing horses and doing horrible things that were all untrue.”

Merrill explained that Shoofly Farm rescues animals from “kill pens” and rehabilitates them; however, she said that this year, three of the horses suffered from degenerative diseases.

One of the horses developed a condition called Wobbler’s disease, preventing it from being able to walk. Another horse was overheating from being unable to control her body temperature and the third horse suffered from Bilateral Ringbone in its joints.

Merrill said after posting about the horses’ declining health, the threatening messages began.

“I got called a lot of names personally….said we were killing horses, said that our place was filthy, and said that I was a despicable human being for what we did,” she said.

Another person wrote: “You belong in jail or hung up in the nearest tree for killing horses. You are evil!”

Merrill said the farm notified Chesterfield Animal Care and Control and upped security measures by adding more cameras, patrols and locks. However, due to the threatening nature of the messages, the farm decided to shut down early for the season.

“We have a lot animals here, and their safety comes first,” Merrill said. “I get to see smiling faces when we open our farm and to see people jump to being ugly… it’s disheartening. And people don’t want to take the time and do the due diligence before affecting us on this level.”

The farm was scheduled to hold two holiday fundraisers in the coming weeks. Now, Kelmari Farm will host a Holiday Hoedown on Saturday Dec. 16 and donations will go toward assisting Shoofly.

“We were counting on interacting with our community,” said Merrill. “That all gets taken in an instant, but if we just choose kindness, it doesn’t happen and we’re all better for it.”