CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, (WRIC) – After years of waiting, Chesterfield County residents finally get to see the beginning of the Nash Road extension project, which broke ground today.

Nash Road, which currently ends just southwest of the Chesterfield County Courthouse, will be expanded from Beach Road to Iron Bridge Road, according to designs provided by Chesterfield County.

County officials and community members gathered near Iron Bridge Road at 2 p.m. today for the official groundbreaking ceremony for the extension, which will help reduce traffic and give commuters an alternative route through the area, according to officials.

“It’s going to greatly improve the flow of transportation in this area, the central district, I consider the heart of Chesterfield County,” said Dale District Supervisor James Holland.

The project would not have been possible without support from the community, according to Holland.

Pamela Hampton, who lives in the area, said she drives on Iron Bridge Road all the time and deals with significant car traffic during rush hour in the mornings and evenings.

“I believe this extension is really going to be helpful in terms of just shortening the daily commute,” said Hampton. “Especially when there’s so many other things that we have to do each day that involve us traveling — to that corner to the other side of the county.”

Patty Watts, who has lived in the area just east of Nash Road for 20 years, told 8News this project will be very beneficial to nearby residents.

“We were all anxiously awaiting it, but it never happened. So I’m glad to hear that it’s starting today,” said Watts.

The $25 million project is funded by the county and the state. The expected completion date is fall 2025.