It’s showtime: AMC DINE-IN Midlothian 10 reopens with safety guidelines

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Have you already live-streamed every TV show and movie you could during the pandemic? Do you feel comfortable heading to the theatre yet? If so, AMC theatres are now welcoming guests back.

Locally, AMC DINE-IN Midlothian 10 opens its doors Thursday at 5:30 pm. Heading to the theatre will look a lot different these days as AMC has made changes to keep citizens and their families safe.

Tickets can be purchased online at amctheatres.com or mobile app.

According to AMC, auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less.

In auditoriums with AMC Signature Recliners, new ticketing technology will block the seats on either side of your selection, and there is already enough space between rows to allow for social distancing.

In auditoriums with traditional seating, our technology will block the seats surrounding your selection. In auditoriums that do not offer reserved seating, please make sure to leave an adequate distance between yourself and other guests.

AMC has also simplified the menu. Condiments, napkins, lids, straws are only available by request. To minimize contact, popcorn and drink refills are temporarily unavailable.

The theatre is asking guests to take advantage of the hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes stations before and after pouring your favorite drink.

At this time, no cash will be accepted at the concession stand to avoid shared contact with food handling. The theatre would like guests to make cashless transactions paying with either a credit, debit, or AMC gift cards.

AMC said crews will clean and sanitize high touch points including credit card pin pads and kiosks screens. They will also routinely clean high traffic areas throughout the day. Every night they will use vacuums with HEPA filters to trap airborne particles.

There will be extra time between shows to allow crews to take extra care while cleaning the auditorium. Every night, they say crews will use vacuums with HEPA filters to trap airborne particles. AMC has upgraded to electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to disinfect auditoriums before each showtime. Some theatres also now have new HVAC MERV 13 systems.

Crews are expected to frequently disinfect hard surfaces including doors, hand rails, recliner buttons, and tray tables.

Once the auditorium is ready for seating, they ask moviegoers to maintain social distance. Masks are required before, during, after the movie. You may remove the mask while enjoying food and drink.

If you forget yours, a mask can be purchased.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable with their seat can move after the movie has started as long as their socially distanced.

