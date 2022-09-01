CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Xavier Brown, the 23-year-old man killed in a Shockoe Bottom shooting in May, is being honored at Monacan High School Thursday, Sept. 1.

Brown’s parents, LaTasha Dodson and Andre Brown, told 8News that while the commemoration is touching, it also serves as a reminder that Brown’s killer has still not been caught and they are still seeking justice.

“Still no leads on the case, and so it makes it equally frustrating,” Brown said.

The 23-year-old was gunned down outside Richmond’s Main Street Station on May 21. According to Dodson, he had just left a nightclub where he’d been working a catering job.

Security cameras captured footage of a man who investigators believe may be his killer.

Security video shows the person Richmond police shot and killed Xavier Brown, 23, on E. Main Street on May 21.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the incident. Brown’s parents are asking for the community’s help, doing everything to keep the case fresh including tomorrow’s special gathering.

“We have to get rid of that mindset that we don’t snitch,” Brown said. “We keep letting these senseless crimes go unpunished then this will happen to someone else that could’ve been prevented.”

Both Dodson and Brown told 8News that the last few months without their son have been hard.

(Courtesy of LaTasha Dodson)

“It’s still unbelievable that he’s not with us,” Dodson said. “We’re trying to find the small moments that make us smile; the memories.”

Now months after he was shot and killed, Brown is being honored at his old high school where he played football for four years.

His ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, during the Monacan High School football game.

Anyone with information on Brown’s murder is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.