CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The James River High School dance team is turning their pain into purpose by hosting a dance competition in honor of a former team member who killed in a car crash in 2021.

On Friday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., the James River High School’s Rapid Motion dance team held its second “KDI Kasemersky Dance Invitational” competition in the school’s gymnasium in honor of Erin Kasemersky, a former member of the team who died in a tragic car crash at the age of 23 on Oct. 7th, 2021, in which her car burst into flames.

Julie Garrett, the current dance coach at James River High School, remembers when Kasemersky was a young dancer and said she brought dedication and a caring energy to the team.

“Our time together was really special,” Garrett said. “She is pretty much like a second daughter to me.”

Kasemersky was as captain for the school’s dance team and was also a member of the school’s leadership team, as well as the Richmond Ballet. After graduating from James River High School, she went on to pursue her education at Virginia Tech.

“[Kasemersky] really did do a lot in the community where, you know, a lot of us to this day continue to just keep her in our thoughts,” said Garrett. “And she’s definitely, I know she’s looking over us all the time.”

In 2022, the Rapid Motion dance team, including seniors Emma Kohstall and Anna Perry, started the “KDI Kasemersky Dance Invitational” to bring the community together and continue her legacy. This year, the tradition continues with the help of sophomore team member Ava Brace.

In this year’s dance invitational, about nine teams competed in pom, jazz and hip hop styles of dance.

Proceeds from the competition will go towards a scholarship to help a James River High School student athlete. The scholarship is part of the same school leadership team that Kasemersky was a member of.

Garrett said she speaks with Kasemersky’s mother often and the family is appreciative of the efforts the team has made in her honor.

“[Kasemersky’s mom] wants the community to just be aware that they are so grateful and thankful for everyone’s love and continued support,” Garrett said.