

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A year after a James River High School graduate lost her life in a distracted driving crash, her former dance team celebrated her life and legacy by hosting a dance competition in her honor on Friday night.

Erin Kasemersky — who her friends knew as “Kaz” — was involved in a tragic car accident on Oct. 7, 2021 that caused her car to burst into flames. Kasemersky died in the accident at the age of 23.

Kasemersky graduated from James River High School in 2016. During her time at the school, she was involved in leadership programs, student activities and was the captain of the Rapid Motion Dance Team.

On Friday, Dec. 16, her former dance team invited five other schools in Chesterfield County to compete in the “Kasemerksy Dance Invitational.” Proceeds from the competition went towards a scholarship intended to help a James River High School athlete.

James River High seniors Emma Kohstall and Anna Perry helped to plan Friday’s event, and said it was important to them to keep Kasemerksy’s legacy alive.

“I think going towards a scholarship, it’s like sharing her legacy with another student at the school, which is really what we want to do,” Kohstall, who is also a dance team member, said. “We want to pass down her name to other students at James River.”

“Especially because she was so involved with James River, this scholarship is directed towards a student athlete,” Perry added. “We just think that is a perfect way to just keep her memory on and her legacy going even when she’s not here.”

Both Kohstall and Perry hope the school keeps the competition as a legacy project for years to come.