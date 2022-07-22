CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep Cherokee sustained major damage after the driver hit a concrete pole off of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 700 block of Sturgis Drive, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. Chesterfield Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

The Jeep sustained a flat tire on the front driver side and substantial damage to the front. No injuries were reported.