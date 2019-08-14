Jefferson Davis GRTC line coming to Chesterfield next spring

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in history Chesterfield County will have it’s first full-scale bus line with GRTC.

The proposed Chesterfield line would run on U.S. Route 1 from the Food Lion, north of Chippenham Parkway to John Tyler Community College.

A couple of the potential stops include Falling Creek Apartments, Executive Inn & Suites, Winchester Gardens, Food Lion, and Dollar Tree.

RELATED: Did you know Market at 25th has a GRTC bus stop?

The estimated project cost is over $2 million, which includes a marketing campaign, two years of service, two bus leases, transit stop signs, benches, trash cans, and transit stop pads.

Chesterfield County and GRTC have considered alternative routes including expanding Route 3B or choosing between two versions of the standalone route from Food Lion to John Tyler.

Extending the Route 3B would result in no forced transfers. However, it would impact the on-time performance of bus line and there would be no branding opportunities, officials said.

Officials noted in a presentation the pros and cons of the two versions. They said what’s good about the standalone route is that it does not have an impact on Route 3B. The con, however, is that riders would be forced to transfer to Route 3B at the Food Lion.

A public information meeting will be held in October. GRTC and Chesterfield County anticipate the new bus line will start running in March 2020.