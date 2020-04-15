Breaking News
Jefferson Davis Highway shut down after driver crashes into power pole in Chesterfield

Jefferson Davis Highway shut down after driver crashes into power pole in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Chesterfield County has “completely shut down” Jefferson Davis Highway after the driver hit a power pole in the area.

According to a tweet from Chesterfield Fire & EMS Lt. Jason Elmore, the crash occurred in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Elmore told 8News that the crash caused the pole and power lines to come down on the vehicle, but that the driver was not hurt.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events