Jefferson Davis Highway to become Route 1 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday to rename the portion of Jefferson Davis Highway located within the county to Route 1.

On Feb. 3, 2021, the Virginia House of Delegates voted to rename all remaining portions of the highway in the commonwealth to Emancipation Highway, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill was approved by the State Senate on Feb. 25, 2021, and signed into law by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Deputy County Administrator Jesse Smith said Wednesday that if nothing is done by the county, Jefferson Davis Highway would automatically become Emancipation Highway.

However, the Board of Supervisors decided to rename the 13-mile portion of the highway.

According to the agenda item, “The name ‘Route 1’ promotes consistency along the corridor, as many citizens already refer to this portion of roadways as ‘Route 1.'” Smith echoed this sentiment as he read through the items on the Board’s Consent Agenda for the evening session of the Wednesday meeting.

The agenda item also detailed that Chesterfield County will assume the cost for signage as required.