Jury deliberations continue in trial of Chesterfield man accused of killing estranged wife’s boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jurors in the murder trial of Joshua M. Federico, a Chesterfield County man accused of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend last year, will continue deliberating Thursday morning after a third day of testimony. The jury will decide on whether or not Federico, who never took the stand, is guilty of eight felony charges, including murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The prosecution called Federico’s wife, Sarah Federico, to the stand on the first day of the trial. She testified that J. Federico shot and killed her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, and shot her in August 2018. J. Federico was taken into custody after a three-day manhunt.

S. Federico, now paralyzed and in a wheelchair after the attack, said Monday she thought she was going to die. Her testimony also revealed she was pregnant at the time.

HAPPENING NOW: Waiting on a verdict in the murder trial of Joshua Federico in Chesterfield. Federico is charged with shooting his estranged wife, Sarah Grove Federico, and murdering her boyfriend, Lawrence Howell, last August. Jury has been deliberating since about 3pm. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Y2SOG9yAu7 — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) July 31, 2019

Closing arguments took place Wednesday after prosecutors called Federico’s close friend and neighbor, Constantine Trikoulis, the day before. Trikoulis, who has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot in connection with this case, told the court that J. Federico confessed to the killing and asked for a place to hide. The defense called Trikoulis’ integrity into question during his cross-examination.

Prosecutors shared graphic evidence of Howell’s burned remains, which investigators said were found in a fire pit behind J. Federico’s estate, and the bloody shirt that S. Federico was wearing when she was shot three times.

The defense called S. Federico and other witnesses “liars and dishonest” during much of the day when they called five witnesses to the stand. The jury was given permission by the judge to continue deliberating Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Stay with 8News for updates to this trial and if the verdict is announced.