Jury finds Chesterfield County man guilty of shooting estranged wife, killing her boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been found guilty of shooting his estranged wife and killing her boyfriend last August.

A jury on Thursday found Joshua M. Federico guilty of seven felony charges, including murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was found not guilty of burglary.

Federico shot and killed 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, who was living with his estranged wife, Sarah Federico, at her home on Second Branch Road, in the late hours of Aug. 23, 2018. Police said they found S. Federico at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the murder of Howell, J. Federico led authorities on a three-day manhunt before he was arrested.

S. Federico, now paralyzed and in a wheelchair after the attack, took the stand on the first day of the trial Monday. Her testimony also revealed she was pregnant at the time.

Closing arguments took place Wednesday after prosecutors called Federico’s close friend and neighbor, Constantine Trikoulis, the day before. Trikoulis, who has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot in connection with this case, told the court that J. Federico confessed to the killing and asked for a place to hide. The defense called Trikoulis’ integrity into question during his cross-examination.

Prosecutors shared graphic evidence of Howell’s burned remains, which investigators said were found in a fire pit behind J. Federico’s estate, and the bloody shirt that S. Federico was wearing when she was shot three times.

Interesting to note — the jury in this case consisted of 10 women and only 2 men. Only charge he was not found guilty of: burglary. @8NEWS — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) August 1, 2019