CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monday, July 10 marked the first day of the high-profile trial of a Chesterfield father whose son’s body was found in the freezer of the family’s home two years ago.

The majority of the day was spent selecting and finalizing the jury that will be responsible for determining whether or not Kassceen Weaver — the father of the deceased child, Adon Weaver — will be convicted.

This trial could be the end of a disturbing case that captured attention across the Commonwealth.

The nightmare began in May 2021, when Chesterfield County Police officers were called to the home of Dina and Kassceen Weaver for a reported domestic dispute after being tipped off by Dina’s brother. That is when officials found the remains of the couple’s youngest son, Adon Weaver, tucked away in a freezer in the garage.

Investigators later determined the child’s remains had been there for more than two years. The case shook the community and both parents were arrested.

Charges against Dina Weaver were dropped in October of 2022 after her attorney said the mother was a victim of domestic abuse and under duress. She will be testifying in the five-day trial against Kassceen Weaver, who is currently charged with felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.

The trial had a slow start due to the high-profile nature of the case. The jury selection process consumed the majority of the day, as several of the summoned individuals expressed prior familiarity with the case and feared the gruesome nature could prevent them from serving properly.

Panelists were also asked about their stances on topics including homeschooling, corporal punishment, and vaccination — topics that are suggested to be relevant throughout the remainder of the trial.

Panelists were also shown a graphic image said to be similar in nature to the ones that will be presented throughout the trial, which prompted visceral reactions from some who were dismissed. Others confirmed they are prepared to handle this type of content.

With a jury finalized around 4:30 p.m., both sides gave their opening statements at the tail end of the day. Prosecution emphasized the shocking way Adon’s remains were found — covered in woodchips and wrapped in bedsheets in the freezer of the Weaver family.

Defense previewed the trauma they say the father may have experienced, with an emphasis on how the trauma supposedly impacted his decision to preserve Adon’s body and not report the child’s death.

The judge made it clear that these initial statements did not serve as evidence and were just the beginning of the long week ahead. The second day of the trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.