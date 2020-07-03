Chesterfield fire crews battle house fire

Firefighters respond to an overnight house fire in Chesterfield. (Photo: Chesterfield Fire)

Chesterfield County, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire & EMS crews were able to get a house fire under control.

Crews were called to the 14200 block of W. Salisbury Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a structure fire.

According to fire crews, the fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house. One person was inside at the time and was able to get out and call 911.

Two firefighters overheated and had to be treated.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. Stay with 8News for updates.