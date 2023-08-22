CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial for one of the four teens charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a birthday party in Chesterfield County began Tuesday.

Brayan Izaguirre-Cuellar faces three charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a 16-year-old who police said was killed in the bathroom of the Cultural Center of India in July 2022.

Online records show Izaguirre-Cuellar was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Chesterfield Circuit Court for the first day of an expected three-day trial. He is also facing charges of shooting in a public place and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 10:30 p.m. July 2, 2022, police responded to the Cultural Center of India, located in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway, for a reported shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile boy dead inside a bathroom when they arrived.

An investigation led to the arrests and charges of four suspects, each of which, police said, knew the victim.

On Feb. 23, 2023, 16-year-old David Saul Alvarez Reyes was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling in the July shooting.